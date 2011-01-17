Way to go: John Farese, Sayville

John Farese, a junior at Sayville High School, has recycled about 10,000 pieces of sports equipment since 2008 in "Operation Sports Equipment," a program he created that accepts donations of gently used equipment from local leagues and finds organizations in need of it.

He got the idea while working as an umpire in the Sayville Little League and hearing that Brentwood Little League needed baseball bats, cleats, gloves, catcher's masks and uniforms.

"I never expected this to last past more than just a few donations," said Farese, 16. "I think that all kids should be able to participate in sports and have the proper equipment to play."

Farese said he stores donations in his family's garage before giving them to recipients such as PS 80 in Queens, the Hempstead Boys & Girls Club, and Brentwood Little League. Donors have included the Sayville, Three Village and Islip little leagues - the last of which recently donated 1,000 T-shirts.

Farese's other endeavors include volunteering weekly at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Sayville, serving as treasurer of Sayville's student government and being a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Chemistry Club and Mathletes.

He is also a member of his school's varsity golf, wrestling and baseball teams.