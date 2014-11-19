Way to Go: Ryan Taphouse, Mastic Beach

A Mastic Beach teenager's fundraising efforts have helped bring about rebirth of a club for special-needs students.

Ryan Taphouse, 17, a senior at William Floyd High School, raised more than $3,000 for the school's Best Buddies Club, which pairs special-needs students with general education peers and sponsors various social activities.

The program was discontinued in 2013 because of school budget cuts, he said.

The fundraiser, held at Ladakins Restaurant on Mill Pond in Moriches in the 2013-14 school year, raised money through admission fees and auctions of 50 baskets that contained gift cards and other items donated by local stores.

"It was pretty rewarding to see everyone come together to support us," Taphouse said.

The effort enabled the club to resume last spring and continue this school year, attracting 88 students to its first meeting this fall. The club's events range from movie nights to dances to holiday-themed parties, he said.

Taphouse is president of the school's Human Rights Commission. He coordinated a recent Unity Night that attracted about 150 community members for music, food and games.