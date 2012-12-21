Way to go: Victoria Forrest, Minnesauke Elementary

For Victoria Forrest, promoting peace is an art.

The fifth-grader at Minnesauke Elementary School in East Setauket recently took first place in the Gandhi Celebration Poster Contest's elementary-school level, coordinated by the Shanti Foundation for Peace.

The annual contest, open to grades K-12, asks entrants to create posters that promote peace and acceptance.

Forrest's winning poster was a drawing of the Earth encompassed by a giant peace sign and surrounded by various artistic terms and the phrase: "Give Peace to the World."

"I worked really hard on my drawing and hope that anyone who sees my poster is inspired to help create world peace and live in peace with their friends and neighbors," she said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More than 80 students participated in this year's contest, with three winners -- one each from the elementary, middle and high school levels.

Forrest received a certificate of recognition from the Shanti Foundation and a gift card to Barnes & Noble, school officials said.