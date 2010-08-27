Weekend's great on the beach, but not in the water

This weekend will bring great beach days - as long as you don't go into the water at ocean beaches - and going boating on the Atlantic on Sunday isn't recommended either, the National Weather Service warns.

"The weather will be warm and sunny, which will make for great beach days, however not good going-in-the-water days," meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki said Friday.

"We're going to have two tropical systems impact us in the next week," Ciemnecki explained. "The first one is Hurricane Danielle, which is going to pass well east of Long Island. However, swells from Danielle will result in a high risk of rip currents throughout the weekend."

Ciemnecki said the swells would be 6 feet or higher offshore and the surf hitting the beaches will be at least 5 to 6 feet. "We're looking at a small-craft warning beginning Saturday night and all of Sunday," he said. "It will last for a while, probably through the day Monday and maybe into Monday night."

He said there should be a short break before Tropical System Earl passes by the area late in the week. That will build swells again Wednesday through Friday to 5 feet - the level at which small craft warnings are issued - with a continuing moderate to high risk for rip currents.