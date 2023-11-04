2 killed, 2 hurt in West Islip house fire

Two people died in a house fire in West Islip on Saturday morning, officials said.

A two-story house on Udall Road near Arcadia Drive broke out in flames at 5:55 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed, according to West Islip Assistant Fire Chief Robert Celeste.

“There were some clutter conditions but the entire house was on fire,” Celeste said.

“Fire was coming out of all different exposures,” he said.

After an aggressive search, two adults were rescued from the second floor and two people were found dead on the first floor, Celeste said. It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, he said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Firefighters at the scene on Saturday morning. Credit: /Joseph Sperber

The two surviving adults suffered burns and smoke inhalation, according to Celeste, and Suffolk County police said they were transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital. One was later transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center, Suffolk County police said.

Celeste said two firefighters were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation and overexertion. About 75 firefighters and EMS workers from various departments responded to the scene, Celeste said.

Suffolk County Police Homicide and Arson Section Detectives are investigating.

Police had cordoned off Udall Road between Arcadia Drive and Myson Street with yellow tape Saturday morning as firefighters remained on scene.

"It's a rough morning," Celeste said.

With Joe Ostapiuk

Check back for updates on this story.