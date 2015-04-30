Westbound Sunrise Highway to be closed overnight on weekdays in Islip Town, DOT says

The overnight closure of all westbound travel lanes of the Sunrise Highway in Islip Town from Connetquot Avenue to Exit 44 Brentwood Road begins Thursday night, the state Department of Transportation said.

All westbound lanes are to be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting, through the end of July, to allow for around 4 miles' worth of concrete repairs and maintenance, the DOT said.

Traffic will be detoured to the Sunrise Highway north service road, and drivers are advised to use alternate routes or face delays, especially around the early closure hours.