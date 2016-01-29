Westhampton Beach schools increase security after rumor of threat, officials say

After reporting a purported threat of a shooting at Westhampton Beach High School to authorities, school officials said classes and activities on Friday proceeded as normal.

The school had an increased police presence Friday, according to a statement by schools Superintendent Michael R. Radday and a news release by Westhampton Beach police.

Radday called rumors of a shooting supposed to take place at the school “unsubstantiated.”

The news release from police said “the threat involved an unverified conversation between two students” and that they were “actively investigating the incident.”

The release also said extra officers were assigned to the school on Friday; State Police troopers also were assigned to both the high school and the middle school as a precautionary measure.

The school posted a notice at its website, with Radday calling the safety of students and staff “a top priority.”