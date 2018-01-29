Patchogue man, 31, killed in William Floyd Parkway crash

A Patchogue man died early Monday in an accident that closed all lanes of the William Floyd Parkway for hours on the Mastic-Shirley border, Suffolk County police said.

Ali Gaith, 31, was driving a 2006 BMW sedan south on the parkway when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole about 2:15 a.m., police said.

Gaith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The one-vehicle accident resulted in the closing of the parkway in both directions between Northern Boulevard and Montauk Highway, police said.

The southbound lanes reopened at 8:30 a.m., and the northbound lanes were reopened as of 10:30 a.m., police said.

Mastic Boulevard also was closed in both directions at that location for several hours, police said.