Patchogue man, 31, killed in William Floyd Parkway crash
A Patchogue man died early Monday in an accident that closed all lanes of the William Floyd Parkway for hours on the Mastic-Shirley border, Suffolk County police said.
Ali Gaith, 31, was driving a 2006 BMW sedan south on the parkway when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole about 2:15 a.m., police said.
Gaith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The one-vehicle accident resulted in the closing of the parkway in both directions between Northern Boulevard and Montauk Highway, police said.
The southbound lanes reopened at 8:30 a.m., and the northbound lanes were reopened as of 10:30 a.m., police said.
Mastic Boulevard also was closed in both directions at that location for several hours, police said.