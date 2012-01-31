William Lindsay has rare lung cancer

The presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer.

William Lindsay (D-Holbrook), who was first elected in 2001 and has served as presiding officer since 2006, told lawmakers and staff of his condition between the day's first two legislative committee meetings, which he sat through as part of his usual routine.

"With your good wishes and support, I intend to win this battle," Lindsay said in a brief statement, which did not address the cause of his cancer. "I have every intention of continuing my duties as legislator and presiding officer while I undergo treatment."

Lindsay, 66, was a longtime electrical worker before becoming a local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers official.

Lindsay, a nonsmoker, said he and his family have put together a team of physicians, including some at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, who are "leading experts on this disease."

News of the diagnosis shook his colleagues. "We'll say a prayer for him and help him personally however we can," said Legis. John Kennedy (R-Nesconset), who, as minority leader, has worked closely with Lindsay.

County Executive Steve Bellone, in a statement, called Lindsay "a fighter who, with the support of his family and colleagues, will win this battle."