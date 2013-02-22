William Lindsay to undergo treatment for mesothelioma

The Suffolk legislature's presiding officer, William Lindsay, has been accepted into an experimental treatment trial at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., according to legislative spokesman Michael Pitcher.

Lindsay (D-Holbrook) will begin treatments next week for mesothelioma. The program includes one week of treatment followed by a 21-day break, then another week of treatment followed by another three weeks off. At that point, doctors will decide what the next course of action will be, Pitcher said.

Lindsay, 67, a former electrician and labor leader, says he became ill from work he did early in his career. He had surgery early last year and had one lung removed; he also underwent radiation treatments. His doctor in August pronounced him cancer-free, but doctors told him last month that the cancer had returned.

Lindsay said yesterday that he expects to be back for the March 19 legislature meeting.