A veteran FDNY firefighter from Suffolk County, who earlier this week suffered a "serious head injury" in a fall while preparing for a firehouse drill, will not survive his injuries, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced Friday.

Officials said the family of firefighter William P. Moon II, 47, of Islip, where he was a volunteer firefighter and the former chief of department, has made the decision to donate his organs to "save the lives of others."

"This is a heartbreaking loss for New York's Bravest, and for our entire city," Adams said in a statement, adding: "Firefighter Moon was a dedicated public servant, who spent more than two decades saving the lives of New Yorkers and will continue to do so in his passing.

"We join the entire Fire Department and every New Yorker in mourning his loss, and pray for firefighter Moon, his family, and his friends."

Officials said Moon, a married father of two, was preparing for a drill Monday at his firehouse, Rescue Company 2 on Sterling Place in Brooklyn, when he fell approximately 20 feet, sustaining the serious head injury. In a statement released Friday, officials said firefighters at the station immediately began on-scene treatment, then rushed Moon to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Moon was appointed to the FDNY on May 5, 2002, and began his career at Ladder Company 133 in Queens. He worked there for 20 years before being detailed to Rescue Company 2 this year, the statement said. He served as chief of the Islip Fire Department in 2017.

Officials said that in light of the prognosis, Moon's wife, Kristina, elected to have his organs harvested for donation.

"We pray for firefighter Moon, Kristina, their two children, his entire family," Adams said at a news conference Friday in the City Hall Rotunda. "New York City's a family … and not only do we care for each other, but at the forefront of that caring are those who run into danger, those who put their lives on the line to ensure that we can experience the freedom, the safety that we have in New York — and firefighter Moon was very much part of that family. He represents the devotion and bravery that makes up the fabric of the FDNY and of the first responders … We're extremely grateful for his service, and his sacrifice to this great city … "

FDNY Chief of Department John J. (Jack) Hodgens called Moon "a dedicated firefighter" whose actions proved that during a 20-year career at Ladder 133 in Jamaica, Queens.

"His actions there — it's a busy ladder company — no doubt contributed to the saving of hundreds of lives throughout his 20-year career," Hodgens said, adding: "Billy was the type of firefighter who wanted to do more" — noting that he'd transferred to Rescue 2 in January in an effort to do just that. More. Hodgens described Rescue 2 as "an elite unit" that "not only responds to fires, but responds to any type of emergency you can imagine happens here in New York."

He said: "Billy is a dedicated firefighter who we will always remember as an important part of the mission of the FDNY."

Commissioner Kavanagh called it "an incredibly heartbreaking day for our department" and called Kristina Moon "a remarkably strong woman."

Kavanagh later relayed a statement from Kristina Moon, that read: "Loving Billy was not only a marriage of families, but a marriage to the fire department. His love and passion for the job extended far from the firehouse walls. He instilled that same passion in our children and always talked about how important it was to help others … We are eternally grateful for the Christmas miracles that Billy will now be able to give others."

