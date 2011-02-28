Wind advisory for eastern Long Island

The National Weather Service called for another round of heavy rainfall Monday for most of Long Island as it issued a flood watch from 10 a.m. until late night.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for eastern Long Island as gusts are expected to pick up later Monday possibly as high as about 40 mph.

A little more than a quarter of an inch of rain had fallen by 3 p.m. and about a quarter inch more may fall, forecasters said.

Showers are expected to continue for the rest of the night and stop at about 1 a.m., forecasters said. Temperatures should range from the mid to high 40s during the day to around 30 overnight.

The storm system should lift north, out of the area, by Tuesday, the service said. A trailing cold front will bring clear, dry weather from Tuesday night through Saturday. Showers could return by Saturday night.

Temperatures for most of the week will range from the low to mid 20s overnight to the mid to high 40s during the day.