Winner of $60,000 Take 5 ticket sold at Ronkonkoma gas station sought

Who bought the winning Take 5 lottery ticket?

Officials are asking that very question -- and encouraging anyone who bought Take 5 tickets at a Getty gas station in Ronkonkoma to check them. Someone has a winning top-prize ticket for the Wednesday drawing, worth $60,014.50.

The ticket was sold at the station on Express Drive North and has the winning numbers of 8, 12, 14, 27 and 37.

Officials said 194 other players statewide matched four of five numbers, worth $464.

In total, 81,311 tickets were winners of some sort.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Claims must be made within one calendar year.

The winner can claim his or her prize at customer service centers statewide, including the main Long Island office on the South Service Road in Plainview or at Resorts World Casino on Rockaway Boulevard in Queens.