Woman, 80, killed in multivehicle crash in Smithtown

An 80-year-old woman died and three other people were injured Wednesday after three vehicles crashed in Smithtown, closing Jericho Turnpike for about four hours, Suffolk police said.

Police identified the woman as Veronica Omerza, 80, of Commack.

A van, owned by the Five Star Pool Co. of Smithtown, was traveling east on Jericho Turnpike at 4:54 p.m., police said, when its 22-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and it crossed into the westbound lanes. The accident happened about 1,000 feet west of Meadow Road.

"There was no apparent drugs or alcohol," said Fourth Squad Det. Sgt. John Twiname. "Speed may have been a factor. We're looking into that."

The Ford Econoline van, driven by Collin Smith, of Kings Park, first struck a Mercury driven by Omerza, who had a 90-year-old passenger, Mary Schiller of Commack, in her car, Twiname said. The van then struck a Nissan Pathfinder traveling behind the Mercury. It was driven by Penelope Kouklakis, 38, of East Northport.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Omerza was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The injuries to the others were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Fourth Squad detectives are investigating.