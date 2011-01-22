Woman admits posting ad about 9-year-old

A Hauppauge social worker has pleaded guilty to charges that she posted a suggestive ad on Craigslist about a 9-year-old girl, a spokesman for the Suffolk County district attorney's office said Saturday.

Margery Tannenbaum, 41, whose attorney said she was "clearly sorry for what transpired," pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment in First District Court in Central Islip Friday.

As a result of the plea, she will serve one year of "interim probation," said district attorney spokesman Robert Clifford.

She also has to perform 35 hours of community service designated by the Department of Probation and is required to undergo psychological counseling.

In addition, orders of protection against Tannenbaum barring her from being near the girl's house will remain in place, Clifford said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Newsday is not naming the girl, who was named in the Craigslist ad, or her mother.

Tad Scharfenberg, Tannenbaum's attorney, said it was time to resolve the matter.

"Both the DA and myself sat down and realized that . . . it is better for all parties to come to a resolution," Scharfenberg said. "She is clearly sorry for what transpired and how it transpired. I think it is a good result for all sides."

Scharfenberg, of Bohemia, also stressed that if his client has a successful probation, the charges on her record will be reduced from a criminal conviction to a violation.

Tannenbaum was initially accused in February 2009 of posting the Craigslist ad and giving callers the girl's phone number.

Police said she made the posting as an act of revenge stemming from a dispute between the girl and Tannenbaum's daughter, who was also 9 years old at the time.

Tannenbaum is scheduled for a probation review on Jan. 12, 2012.