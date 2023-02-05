Woman thought to be dead taken to funeral home, found to be alive, cops say

A funeral home in Miller Place received a breathing woman Saturday after being told she was dead, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The 82-year-old had been pronounced dead at the Water's Edge Rehab & Nursing Center at Port Jefferson and was transported to the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place, "where it was determined she was breathing," the department's press office wrote in an email.

The woman had been pronounced dead at the Water's Edge Rehab & Nursing Center at Port Jefferson, police said. Credit: Tom Lambui

She was transported to a local hospital, police detectives are investigating, and the matter has been referred to the state attorney general's office, police said. The woman's name hasn't been disclosed.

The woman had been pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m., transported to the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. and discovered breathing at 2:09 p.m., according to the press office.

A receptionist at the funeral home said she knows nothing about the incident. A woman who answered the phone at the nursing home declined to comment. Neither gave her name.