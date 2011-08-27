Woman charged in Huntington beating

A Huntington Station woman has been charged with being part of a group that beat two women after an argument outside a Huntington pizza parlor last week, Suffolk County police said.

Maritza Rios, 24, who was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday, was charged with two counts of assault and was awaiting arraignment, police said Saturday.

Rios and a group of three or four men attacked the victims outside Little Vincent's Pizza on New York Avenue about 3:25 a.m. on Aug. 20, police said.

One of the victims suffered a broken nose and cuts; the other got a concussion, police said.

Rios punched both victims, while one of the men with her struck one of the victims, police said.

One of the men involved in the assault was seen videotaping it, police said.