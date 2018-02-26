Driver hurt after car crashes into utility pole, officials say

A driver was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after her car crashed into a utility pole on a rain-slickened road in South Huntington Sunday night, fire officials said.

A spokesman for the Huntington Manor Fire Department said the incident occurred on Old Country Road between Foxhurst Road and Karbe Place and was reported at 9:35 p.m. Responding firefighters used Jaws of Life, heavy rescue tools, to free the driver, identified only as a 33-year-old female. She was assisted by EMS crews from the Huntington Community First Aid Squad and transported to Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

About 30 firefighters and EMS personnel responded with an engine, two heavy rescue trucks and two ambulances.

Suffolk police also responded and said the cause of the crash was under investigation, but that there was no criminality.

Photos from the scene showed the 2005 Hyundai sedan with its entire driver’s side caved in from the crash, air bags deployed.

Officials said the force of the crash snapped the pole and police said a handful of residents were briefly without power.