Woman injured in Mastic house fire dies

A woman injured in a Mastic house fire last week died Sunday, Suffolk County Police reported.

Barbara DeSouza, 64, who was badly burned in the fire that killed her husband and a friend, died from her injuries at Stony Brook University Medical Center, police said.

DeSouza's husband and homeowner, Douglas DeSouza, and their friend Robert Brownell, both also 64, died in the fire that was reported at 11:17 p.m. Thursday. Brownell had been temporarily living with the couple, officials said.

There were no smoke alarms in the house, police reported.

Friends and neighbors said the couple had been married more than 40 years, and described them as "down to earth."

All three victims suffered smoke inhalation, police said. Douglas DeSouza was found near a desk in the living room, and Brownell was by a back door. Barbara DeSouza was in bed, and Mastic firefighters pulled her out of the house through a window, police said.

Police have found nothing suspicious, though the cause of the fire is still being investigated, they said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.