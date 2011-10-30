Woman killed after vehicle slides on ice

A Riverhead woman was killed Sunday morning after her car hit another vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail after sliding on a patch of ice in West Babylon, Suffolk police said.

Susan Galligan, 54, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic on Sunrise Highway near Hubbard's Path in West Babylon at about 6:15 a.m. when her car hit a 2006 Toyota Tacoma that had pulled to the side of the road after hitting the guardrail, police said.

Police said Galligan's vehicle had apparently spun out of control and struck the rear of the Toyota.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office pronounced Galligan dead at the scene, police said.

Trejo, who had gotten out of the Toyota to inspect the damage to his car from the guardrail, and his two passengers, Joaquin Trejo, 46, and Franklin Trejo-Monge, 23, both of Brentwood, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cars were impounded for safety checks, and the investigation is continuing.