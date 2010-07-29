Woman sought as witness in West Islip fatal crash

Third Squad detectives are looking for a woman who might have witnessed a fatal West Islip accident last month, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the woman could have been in the area of a crash on Montauk Highway at 5 a.m. on June 29. Members of the rescue squad noticed the woman, according to a release.

The woman has short brown hair and tattoos on her shoulders and back and was wearing a red and black dress and black boots.

Jenny Daprino, 23, of Bay Shore was a passenger in the front seat of a 1995 Lincoln Town Car that veered off the highway, struck a utility pole and rolled over several times at 5:05 a.m., police said. Daprino was later was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.