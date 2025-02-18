Suffolk police are investigating in a wooded area in Central Islip
Suffolk County police are investigating in a wooded area off Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip.
Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians could be seen in the woods near railroad tracks south of Suffolk Avenue, but police declined to comment on the investigation.
Suffolk Avenue was closed between Carleton Avenue and Church Street.
With James Carbone
Check back for updates on this developing story.
