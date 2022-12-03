Soccer fans gather at Secatogue Brewing Co. to watch World Cup game

The first chants of “USA! USA!” broke out just before 10 a.m. Saturday at Secatogue Brewing Co. in West Islip.

As the U.S. Men’s National Team prepared to play the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the World Cup, soccer fans crammed inside the brewery for a viewing party to cheer for the home nation. Globe-style lights hanging from the ceiling were lit red, white and blue and several fans draped the U.S. flag over their shoulders. The back of one man’s head featured “USA” in paint.

Grace Davidson of West Islip arrived at the brewery when it opened at about 8:30 a.m. to claim a prime spot at the bar.

“This setting is so much fun,” she said. “As soon we played the national anthem, everyone was just zoned in.”

More than a hundred strong, the soccer enthusiasts hoped to see the United States advance to the quarterfinals of a World Cup for the first time in 20 years. From the opening moments when the U.S. players — including Lake Grove’s Joe Scally ­— were shown on the TV screens walking onto the pitch, the fans were ready to erupt on an otherwise dreary morning.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The room quickly quieted as the Dutch needed only 10 minutes to score the opening goal. And a second Dutch goal just before halftime dampened the party.

Gabriel Torres of Bay Shore, who recently moved to Long Island from Chicago, sipped on the brewery's Shleem cream ale at halftime. As a fan of the English Premiere League, Torres said he is used to waking up early on Saturday mornings to watch soccer.

“It’s a great turnout here,” he said, noting it was his first visit to the brewery. “I was looking on Instagram and trying to find where the best spot was going to be.”

He found the brewery through the Long Island Chapter of the American Outlaws, a nonprofit that promotes all levels of U.S. soccer.

Deron Jenkins of Freeport said he watched some of the previous U.S. World Cup games at the brewery and the atmosphere had been “electric” each game.

“It’s special because you get to see everyone else has the same amount of pride as you do,” he said.

Mike Schafer, a manager at the family-run brewery, said the space isn’t typically known as a sports bar, although they have done some events for Islanders and Rangers hockey games. They set up a tent outside with the soccer game shown on a projector as well.

“It’s a good excuse to get people who don’t normally watch together,” Schafer said.

In the game’s 76th minute, Haji Wright delivered the lone goal for the U.S. team, sending the crowd at the brewery into a frenzy and more chants of “USA!” But the comeback wasn’t meant to be as the Netherlands answered right back five minutes later with another goal and the game ended 3-1.

With the men’s run now over, the fans and brewery will soon shift gears to the Women’s World Cup this summer. Schafer said the brewery will again serve as a host for viewing parties.

“The World Cup, whether it be men’s or women’s, it just gives this sense of national pride,” he said. “Whether you like soccer or not, everyone is going to root for America against the world.”