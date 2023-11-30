Long IslandSuffolk

Long Island Expressway reopens in Yaphank after four-vehicle crash, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police tend to a multi-vehicle crash on the...

Suffolk County police tend to a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Yaphank knear exit 67 at about 6 a.m. Credit: Tom Lambui

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A four-vehicle crash west of Sills Road in Yaphank closed the eastbound Long Island Expressway for almost two hours early Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash occurred at 5:36 a.m. and said there were no serious injuries.

The closures were the result of debris on the roadway, police said. The New York State Department of Transportation 511 NY website showed the road being reopened at 7:15 a.m.

Traffic camera footage from the area showed eastbound traffic at a standstill at Exit 67, with all vehicles being diverted onto the service road through the area during the closure.

As of 7:30 a.m. most of the delays through the area had been alleviated.

