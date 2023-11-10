Long IslandSuffolk

Report: Long Island ZIP codes among priciest in U.S. for real estate 

Homes in Southampton, which includes ZIP code ranked among the top...

Homes in Southampton, which includes ZIP code ranked among the top 100 nationwide for expensive addresses.  Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Several areas on the East End were among the Long Island locations making the cut for the 100 priciest ZIP codes in the United States in 2023, according to a recent report from a real estate marketplace website that charts the industry.

A ZIP code that includes Sagaponack and addresses with a median list price of $5.9 million came in third place, behind two in California’s Beverly Hills and Atherton, a small town in the state's Silicon Valley, said the report by RealtyHop. The two California ZIP codes had median housing prices of more than of $6 million.

Altogether, nearly 80% of the 100 most expensive ZIP codes were located in California and New York, the report said, which used more than three million sale listings from its database between Jan. 1 to Oct. 15 to help compile the list.

On Long Island, around 10 ZIP codes made the top 100 list, according to RealtyHop. With a median list price of $2.9 million, a ZIP code that includes Old Westbury was ranked at 39, while one that goes into Water Mill was ranked fifth and had a median list price of roughly $4.9 million.

In Southampton, a ZIP code going into Bridgehampton and another including Water Mill were among the Long Island ZIP codes that made the top 100.

But Ryan Murphy, public safety emergency management administrator for Southampton, said the area has more economic diversity than what is reflected on the list.

“Southampton has everything from the very, very, very wealthy to people that struggle day-by-day to, you know, make ends meet and put food on the table and provide for their families,” Murphy said in a phone interview. 

Most don’t live in multi-million dollar homes, he said.

“And they're proud members of the community and they represent a good portion of the community as well,” Murphy added.

