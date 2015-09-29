Zoning hearing on Rocky Point storage facility scheduled for Wednesday

The Brookhaven Town Board of Zoning Appeals plans to hear a Rocky Point property owner's request for a variance and special permit that would allow him to build an outdoor storage facility in a residential neighborhood.

Vincent Labate of Rocky Point plans to store "boats, vehicles and materials" on the Prince Road property, west of Broadway, according to a public notice issued by the town. The notice contained no additional details describing Labate's plans.

Labate could not be reached for comment. A public hearing on Labate's application is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

Some Rocky Point residents say the proposed facility would roil their neighborhood if it is approved.

Rocco Maio, 77, said he and some of his neighbors plan to speak against the proposal at the public hearing. Maio, a retired plumber, said he is concerned about traffic that may be generated by the storage facility.

"We'll have trucks and everything else. We have a lot of kids on this block. It's going to be dangerous, in my opinion," Maio said. "Who wants trucks on a residential block?"

Maio said the property, about half a block from his house, has been vacant "for a long time."