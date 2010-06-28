Sweltering temperatures top 90 on LI

While Monday was the second-hottest day of the year - hitting a steamy 91 degrees in Islip - Long Islanders will feel some relief in upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.

"For the rest of this week we are expecting some cooler temperatures," said John Murray, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton.

Yesterday's scorcher was just another hot day in a June that has seen a string of days with above-average heat.

"Out of 27 days, 19 days have been above normal," said Murray, who said this has been one of the warmer Junes on record.

At Islip so far this month, the average temperature is 3.2 degrees above normal, Murray said. The hottest day of the year so far was last Thursday, when it was 93 degrees in Islip.

The early heat doesn't necessarily mean a hotter-than-usual summer.

"The climate prediction center for July says there are equal chances for having above or below temperatures," Murray said. "But, for the next three months there is a 33 to 40 percent chance that it will be above normal temperature."

Monday, people all over Long Island found different ways to deal with the sweltering heat.

"I have two bottles of water," said Tamar Paoli, 19, of Elmont, who relaxed on a bench under a large tree in Eisenhower Park. "I am staying in the shade."

But others thrived in the heat.

"It's gorgeous out," said Chuck Rappaport, 67, who splits his year between Westbury and Boca Raton, Fla. "The weather doesn't bother me at all. I can be out all the time."

Steve Nam, 24, of Bayside, disagreed. "I'm sweating and my shirt is soaked," Nam said. "This weather is unbearable. I am just drinking a lot of fluids and am about to go into the air conditioning."

Bobbi Schiller, a senior citizen from North Babylon, enjoyed the air-conditioning at the Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas. "I am using the movies and the pool to relax and stay cool."

Brian Callahan, 39, of Nesconset, who walked around the Tanger Outlets at the Arches in Deer Park with his two boys, 3 and 8 months, said he was headed for something cool to eat. "Now, maybe we will get some ice cream and relax," he said.