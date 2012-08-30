Tobay Beach seal a frequent visitor to LI

A grey seal that came ashore in Tobay Beach Wednesday is the same one who has come ashore and then returned on its own to Long Island waters a number of times over the past few months, authorities said.

Kimberly Durham, rescue coordinator for the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research, said, "The animal does not seem to be suffering or . . . in any immediate distress."

The seal -- probably a "sub-adult," Durham said -- was first sighted in April at a Montauk beach, and since then at other Long Island beaches.

There does not seem to be any immediate need for the foundation to interfere with the seal, said Durham, who advised that the public also leave the mammal alone.

A grey seal may seem docile and approachable, Durham said, "and you can get a false sense of security," but they can suddenly become very aggressive. "Just let it do its thing," she said.