Babylon votes to loosen cannabis shop zoning restriction separating dispensaries from residences

Babylon Town on Wednesday night approved a zoning change that will reduce the distance between residences and new recreational cannabis shops but a change in how the town measures such distances will lead to fewer properties being available to dispensary owners, officials said.

The town board voted 5-0 to reduce the distance between dispensaries and residences from a radius of 1,000 feet to 750 feet.

Other existing zoning restrictions in the town require that recreational pot dispensaries only be located in industrially zoned areas outside a 200-foot radius of religious properties and a 500-foot radius of schools, libraries, parks and any other areas "where minors congregate."

The town originally had 858 parcels that would meet the requirements and could be used for recreational pot dispensaries, said Kevin Bonner, director of operations for the town. The latest zoning change opened up an additional 77 properties, he said.

Separately, the town also changed how it will calculate distance between parcels, Bonner said. Instead of measuring from a central point in the property, the town now measures from property line to property line and eliminates parcels that are even partially in the restricted distance. These changes have led to an overall drop in the number of available properties to 827, Bonner said.

At the public hearing Wednesday night, few people spoke of their concerns with the change.

“We have to protect the children in our area,” said Teri Kroll, 65, of Lindenhurst, who then asked the board if there is a cap on the number of dispensaries that can open in the town.

Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer told Kroll there is no official cap, but rather an “artificial” limit due to all of the town’s requirements and he estimated only five or six parcels will be eligible. Kroll then asked about any further changes to the regulations.

“We’re not changing anything anymore,” Schaffer said.

Dispensary sales are only permitted to those age 21 and older.

Babylon is home to the only state-licensed brick-and-mortar recreational marijuana shops in operation on Long Island. Strain Stars opened in East Farmingdale in July and Happy Days Dispensary, located two miles away in the same hamlet, opened earlier this month.

Matt McDonough, an outside attorney for the town, previously told Newsday the town anticipates at least three more dispensaries launching before the end of the year.

Babylon, Brookhaven, Riverhead and Southampton are the only Long Island towns to allow retail pot sales. The towns have zoning restrictions on where the shops can open, leading some potential applicants to complain that the regulations have left them with few storefront options, Newsday has reported.

Strain Stars has done as much as $1.5 million in cannabis sales a week, taking in about $13.3 million in its first three months, Newsday previously reported. Under state law, the town gets to keep 3% of the revenue from recreational cannabis shops.

The board also voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a new requirement that those seeking to open a retail pot shop have a licensed design professional certify that the potential dispensary site meets all setback requirements.