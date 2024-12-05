Brookhaven's $361.2 million budget pierces the state tax cap for the first time

Brookhaven Town approved a $361.2 million budget that pierced the tax cap for the first time as the municipality struggled with greater expenses for employee benefits and an expected shortfall in landfill revenues. The budget raises taxes on the average home by $216 next year, Supervisor Dan Panico said. The plan boosts spending about 7% from this year's $337.4 million budget. Panico said the tax hike pierces the state cap, but he did not specify the percentage increase on the average home. Town officials also declined to specify the levy increase. He blamed the tax hike primarily on changes in the state's formula for collecting contributions to the state pension and health insurance funds. The change caused Brookhaven's pension and insurance contributions to increase $5 million next year, Panico said . The board approved the budget 7-0 on Nov. 19. Brookhaven also expects landfill revenue to decline 40.2% next year, from $53.5 million to $32 million, online budget records show. Beginning Jan. 1, the facility will stop accepting construction and demolition debris. Panico said he regretted the tax hike but that the only alternative was to raise town fees. “You never want to ask for more than that which you need," Panico said. "But I’m not one for gimmicks, and I’m not one for charades. I’m not going to raise every fee ... which in my view is dishonest with the people you represent.” Brookhaven civic leaders reacted to the tax hike with a mixture of concern and support. Kareem Nugdalla, president of the Coram Civic Association, said taxpayers may already be struggling with rising prices for consumer goods. “My question is why did they raise it that high, because sometimes you can stretch your budget unnecessarily,” Nugdalla said. “I hope people can afford it.” The 2025 budget includes funding for 15 additional part-time public safety officers, Panico said. Middle Island Civic Association president Gail Lynch-Bailey said the tax hike was "probably inevitable given the times and the inflation rate. I’m sure they wouldn’t have done it if they didn’t have to ... They have to be able to deliver services.” Panico said the town also is hiring two new sanitation inspectors, each making $35,000 annually, and adding $2 million to the road paving budget. The sanitation inspectors will help the town deal with an anticipated uptick in illegal dumping after the landfill stops taking construction debris, Panico said. The landfill is expected to close by 2028, Newsday has reported. Brookhaven officials also expect to generate revenue after boosting fines for housing violations, Panico said. Fines for first offenses were raised from $500 to $2,500, and maximum fines rose from 4,000 to $6,000. "There is going to be a marked crackdown on illegal housing utilizing a variety of approaches and techniques," Panico said. "People don’t want 40 people [or] 20 people living in a house, and nor should those people be in illegal housing.”

