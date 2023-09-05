Civic group raising money to stop potential air cargo hub at former Grumman site in Calverton

A community group is laying the legal groundwork to stop the potential development of an air cargo hub at the Enterprise Park at Calverton as the developers continue to send mixed messages about the project.

EPCAL Watch, a coalition of civic groups and community activists, launched a fund to prepare for a lawsuit over any potential approvals by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, which is reviewing an application for a 20-year property tax abatement sought by Calverton Aviation and Technology, a venture group.

“We’re putting together a war chest,” said Rex Farr, who founded EPCAL Watch six years ago and opposes the town's plan to sell 1,600 acres at the former Grumman site for $40 million. “We’ve had three administrations that could have put the kibosh on the deal,” he said. The deal has been pending since 2018.

EPCAL Watch coordinator John McAuliff estimated litigation could cost $100,000.

“Exactly what the legal action would be, we won’t know until we see what [the IDA does],” he said. The group has raised $2,700 of a $50,000 goal and plans to return donations if no court challenge is required.

IDA director Tracy Stark-James did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Calverton Aviation and Technology plans to spend $247 million to acquire and develop a 1-million-square-foot industrial complex that could be used for technology, aerospace, logistics and distribution.

Two runways on the property are at the center of the ongoing dispute between residents and the developers.

Last September, architects and engineers described the potential for cargo to be flown into the area.

Residents pushed back, saying a jetport would ruin their quality of life and would negatively impact property values and the environment.

In May, Christopher Kent, an attorney representing Calverton Aviation and Technology, told residents that “all talk of a cargo jetport is just conversation,” but also said they “reserve the right to do whatever is permitted by zoning.”

At an IDA meeting Aug. 10, Justin Ghermezian, head of Calverton Aviation and Technology, denied that a cargo airport was being “designed, considered or proposed.”

He apologized for “the confusion that was created when [a jetport] was referenced by a professional consultant as a hypothetical concept of full buildout.”

The property is zoned to allow planes, town officials said.

The Riverhead IDA is evaluating whether the company has the finances to execute their vision. Lawsuits involving parent company Triple 5 were raised at an Aug. 23 IDA meeting.

Peter Curry, an attorney for the company, said none of the lawsuits “pose any material risks to CAT’s ability to meet its financial obligations and commitments" to the project.

A public hearing on the application will be held before the five-member board makes a decision. No date has been set for the hearing.

Former Riverhead councilwoman Barbara Blass said the IDA decision is worth a thorough review.

“If you have even the slightest doubt ... go with your gut,” she said. “Because as they would say back in my day, there are no backsies.”