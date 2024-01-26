Gillibrand: Emergency federal funds approved for Fire Island erosion

Eastern Fire Island communities that sustained coastal damage in recent storms will be eligible for federal emergency assistance, according to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin an “expedited process to address the extensive damages,” the Democratic senator said in a statement Friday.

The barrier island sustained two breaches — one at Robbins Rest and one in Fire Island Pines — following the first mid-January storm, Suffolk officials said at the time.

“Restoring the South Shore of Long Island is one of my top priorities and I will keep fighting to help secure the federal assistance communities need,” Gillibrand said in a statement.

Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote a letter Jan. 11 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asking the agency to expedite its review of an earlier request to repair damaged coastal resiliency projects the agency completed after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The Army Corps of Engineers didn't immediately comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.