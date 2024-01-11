Storm creates 2 new breaches on Fire Island as officials, residents survey damage 

Assessing damage on Fire Island after Tuesday's storm, Suffolk officials said Thursday the coastal system created two breaches on the barrier island already struggling with erosion — one at Robin’s Rest and one in Fire Island Pines.

“We’re here at Ocean Beach on Fire Island, one of the many communities on Fire Island that was hit hard by the storm, a storm that is almost equal to the ravages of Sandy,” said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine as he and other officials examined the damage.

“Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven, Southampton and the county have declared emergencies. We’re hoping the state will join us. We’re hoping we can qualify for federal aid so we can help communities like Ocean Beach rebuild after the devastation,” Romaine said.

Water still flooded the streets in Ocean Beach in the western part of the island Thursday morning as residents and business owners surveyed the damage after a storm that local and county officials said hit some areas of Long Island harder than any storm since Superstorm Sandy.

Travis D’Arienzo, owner of Dockside Pizza in Ocean Beach, said there was around 4 to 5 inches of flooding inside the storefront after the storm. Although he has flood insurance, "the floors are definitely ruined," he said.

The high water levels caused the Fire Island School District to declare a “flood day” on Wednesday, something that hasn’t happened in recent memory, said Superintendent Travis Davey.

"It wasn’t quite as bad as Sandy, but as everyone can see here, we’re pretty inundated with water," said Ocean Beach Mayor James Mallott, adding that many homes and businesses were flooded. “We need federal aid here in Ocean Beach and on all Fire Island and on the whole South Shore.”

He reminded residents to wear boots and be careful in the water.

“Don’t come out here with no shoes or socks on. We don’t know what’s in this water, you don’t know what’s in this water. It’s a very, very dangerous situation," he said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has dispatched a team to assess the damage in Suffolk County after the storm, which caused widespread flooding, especially on the South Shore.

The governor, in a call to Romaine on Thursday, said she would send a team from the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to help put together an estimate of damages.

Romaine wants Hochul to apply for a federal state of emergency declaration, a move that could open the door for Suffolk to receive federal storm recovery aid.

Before it can apply, the state must document $37 million in damages, an administration aide said. The DHSES team will assist with that task.

With Yancey Roy

