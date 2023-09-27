Glen Cove City 'susceptible to fiscal stress,' state comptroller's office finds

The City of Glen Cove must boost its cash reserves or face possible fiscal difficulties such as higher borrowing costs, according to a report by the state comptroller’s office.

The report released Tuesday by the office of Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the North Shore city was "susceptible" to fiscal stress, citing cash reserves that were less than 5% of annual spending.

"Susceptible" is the lowest of three categories for localities in danger of budget problems.

The findings were included in DiNapoli's Fiscal Stress Monitoring System report, one of two so-called fiscal "stress test" reports issued annually by the comptroller's office. The reports collect self-reported data from counties, towns, cities, villages and school districts across the state.

The reports evaluate factors such as year-end fund balances, operating deficits, debt and personnel spending to assess whether municipalities are at risk of future financial pain.

Glen Cove was one of only 14 local governments statewide cited this year by the comptroller's office. That includes five municipalities, including the Village of Huntington Bay, that were cited by the comptroller's office in March.

Glen Cove officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tuesday's report said Glen Cove scored well in most categories but it faulted city officials for having only $2.2 million in reserves at the end of last year, or 4.3% of its $50.5 million annual budget.

The report noted that the overwhelming majority of towns and villages across the state saw their coffers swell with the influx of federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan, or ARP. But it warned that the relief funds soon will dry up.

"While inflation has moderated for much of 2023, economic uncertainty remains and local officials should not expect temporary boosts in aid in the immediate future," the report said. "Instead, they must continue to use care to realistically project their revenues and continuously monitor their budgets."

The consequences of poor fiscal management include lower credit ratings, which in turn raises borrowing costs, said Martin R. Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for Socio-Economic Policy in Melville.

Towns and villages should set aside enough funds to cover several months' worth of expenses, in case of unexpected revenue shortfalls due to worsening economic conditions, he said.

Municipalities usually have only two options, he said — raise taxes or cut spending.

“I think everybody is kind of loath to increase taxes in this inflationary environment, but that’s what they need to do,” said Cantor, a former Suffolk County economic development commissioner. “I think it’s easier to cut expenses than go to the electorate and say, 'I have to raise your taxes.'”

All of Long Island's 13 towns and most villages received a "no designation" rating in Tuesday's report, meaning the comptroller's office found no significant concerns about deficits and debt.

Nine Long Island villages did not file reports, including Cedarhurst, Centre Island, East Rockaway, East Williston, Great Neck, Hempstead and Island Park in Nassau County, and Amityville and Lake Grove in Suffolk County, the report said.

In March, DiNapoli said Huntington Bay also was “susceptible" to fiscal stress, because of a change in the village’s fund balance, which is the balance of funds available after income and expenses. Huntington Bay was the only village on Long Island to make DiNapoli's list.

The March report prompted some village residents to question Mayor Herb Morrow's credit card spending, leading to an investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. Morrow gave up the card this summer.

The DA's office has declined to comment.