Mayor: DA investigating charges on Huntington Bay Village credit card

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office is investigating charges on a Huntington Bay Village credit card, Mayor Herb Morrow confirmed Wednesday.

Last month, Morrow surrendered his village-issued credit card after a resident alleged he used the card for personal expenses.

The investigation was mentioned toward the end of a July 17 trustees meeting in response to a question from resident Patricia Antonucci about a rumor the village had been served with a subpoena, she said Wednesday.

According to Antonucci, Village Attorney Anthony Guardino said the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office served the village with a subpoena looking for information previously sought under Freedom of Information requests about charges on the credit card, as well as financial records, receipts, billing statements and invoices.

On Wednesday, Morrow confirmed the village attorney’s statements were made at a public meeting but he would not provide additional comment.

“I was told by our attorney not to say anything," Morrow said, "so I don’t want to go on the record about anything."

Guardino did not return calls for comment. On Tuesday, Suffolk prosecutors declined to comment.

Morrow has faced criticism from residents over his alleged use of the village issued credit card for personal expenses, such as dining at restaurants — some out of state — Amtrak train travel and at liquor and grocery stores.

At the June meeting, Morrow said he had surrendered the credit card. At the same meeting, he said the village did not have a policy on credit card use but would implement one. It’s not clear if a policy is now in place.

Antonucci said there have been concerns about the village’s finances dating back to a 2012 state comptroller's report that called out village officials for not keeping track of credit card charges. The report recommended the village update its credit card use policy.

“This has been going on for what we know to be 10 years,” Antonucci said. “I just want the village returned to sound fiscal health.”

Village resident John Paci, who is involved in litigation with the village over the construction of a dock, and also attended the July 17 meeting, said it’s troubling that the trustee board had to be asked about the subpoena.

“It’s interesting that the trustees were not upfront with the residents about the subpoena; that they had to be asked about it,” Paci said. “This goes along with the lack of transparency this board has with the community.”

Village trustee Mark Dara said on Wednesday it was common knowledge within the community that the district attorney's office had issued a subpoena for the credit card records about two weeks ago.

“The DA feels there may be some impropriety, so they are investigating,” he said. “That’s all I know.”

Village trustees Jay Meyer declined to comment, Don Rave could not be reached for comment and Barbara Beuerlein did not return a call for comment.