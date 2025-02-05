Trump's Jan. 6 pardons spark dueling resolutions in North Hempstead

The national conversation surrounding President Donald Trump’s pardons of about 1,500 people convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol reached the front steps of North Hempstead Town Hall on Tuesday night.

A group of about 50 people gathered in the cold before the monthly town board meeting to protest a resolution put forth by Supervisor Jennifer DeSena amending the town board’s rules of procedure to preclude resolutions "on matters and issues outside the jurisdiction of the Town."

DeSena, a registered Democrat who caucuses with Republicans, put forth the resolution after Democratic Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte had proposed a resolution officially condemning Trump's Jan. 20 pardons.

DeSena's item was placed on the agenda one spot ahead of Dalimonte’s resolution. Late Tuesday, the council had yet to take up either resolution.

Robert Troiano, another Democratic councilmember, addressed criticism of Dalimonte’s resolution he’d heard from residents who believe the town should focus more on issues like fixing roads and potholes.

"If democracy and the sanctity of life are not the proper business of the Town of North Hempstead, then why are we here at all?" Troiano asked during the protest. "I stand with all these officers and I stand with all of you who know that democracy and the sanctity of life is why we are here, and what we should be about."

The protest, which was put on by good-government group Concerned Citizens of NY-03, included demonstrators holding up posters — some bearing the faces of police officers who died as a result of the Jan. 6 attack and others critical of DeSena or containing a familiar phrase in support of law enforcement.

The attack on the Capitol left more than 100 police officers injured after protesters, fueled by Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, temporarily halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

"Back the Blue," one sign read at Tuesday night's demonstration. "Say no to pardoned felons in our backyard!"

"Stop muzzling free speech," read another.

DeSena said in an interview before the start of the board meeting that her resolution was about "making sure town board takes care of town business."

"We owe our residents that much. We owe them work on roads, parks and reducing their taxes," DeSena said. "We want to do this together. Resolutions that are on items outside the town jurisdiction are intended to divide us. They’re intended to cause hate, partisanship, and we don’t want that."

DeSena, however, has issued proposals on matters outside town business during her administration. In November 2023, in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, she offered a resolution stating the town "unequivocally condemns Hamas for this deplorable and unprovoked attack on Israel." The resolution passed unanimously.

"We need to come together," DeSena said when asked why the timing was right for the resolution. "There are ways that we can still show support. But that doesn’t mean we put it on our business agenda and vote on it. The vote doesn’t have any legal effect."

The spat represented the latest heated moment among members of the divided North Hempstead Town Board, which Republicans control with a 4-3 margin.