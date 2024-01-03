Daniel Creighton appointed Long Beach city manager

The Long Beach City Council, with a new Republican majority, appointed a new city manager in a party-line vote Tuesday night.

The council chose Daniel Creighton, who has served as a vice president in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s construction and development agency. It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether he was still working for the MTA.

Creighton has served on Long Beach's zoning board and ran an unsuccessful campaign for city council in 2021 on the Republican ticket. He has a civil engineering and public policy degree from Carnegie Mellon University and a master's of business administration from Baruch College.

Creighton replaces Ronald Walsh, who had served as acting city manager for one year while also serving as the city’s police commissioner. Creighton is the sixth city manager appointed since 2017.

Republicans swept the 2023 city council race, defeating three Democrats. On Monday, Republicans Brendan Finn, Christopher Fiumara and Michael Reinhart were sworn in to the five-member body. Later that day, Finn, the top vote-getter, was chosen to be the council’s new president and Fiumara its vice president.

On Tuesday, Creighton was appointed by a 3-0 vote. Democratic Councilman Roy Lester abstained and fellow Democrat John Bendo was absent.