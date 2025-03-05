The Nassau County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it had closed its investigation into Brian Noone, the former Oyster Bay inspector general who resigned from his post as the office was investigating him.

Town officials appointed Noone to serve as the town's first inspector general in 2019 — a role tasked with overseeing Oyster Bay's contracting process and scrutinizing vendors before the town board considers contracts. But the town removed Noone from his contract oversight duties in March 2023 after he recommended the board approve a $2 million cybersecurity contract with a vendor tied to his private company, Newsday previously reported. The Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced a probe that June. Noone resigned from the role later that month.

Nicole Turso, a spokeswoman for the Nassau County District Attorney's Office, said in a statement to Newsday on Tuesday that prosecutors "determined that there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges in this matter" following "a lengthy and thorough investigation of the allegations."

Noone did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

In June 2023, Newsday reported that Noone had been removed from contract oversight duties beginning in late March, when the town attorney and town board referred his decision to recommend approving the contract to the town's ethics board. The board later cleared Noone of having a conflict of interest, Newsday previously reported.

In 2023, town officials told Newsday the administration of Supervisor Joseph Saladino was cooperating with Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly's office.

After Noone's resignation, Oyster Bay hired former state Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti to vet town contracts. More recently, a team of town attorneys have been handling the job. Saladino, a Republican, told Newsday in an interview that he's committed to hiring a full-time inspector general.

To attract more candidates, the town eliminated a requirement that the official have three years' work "as a supervisor of high-level public or quasi-public sector staff." It also spelled out the job's mission and powers in greater detail.

“We realized why this was much needed when I first came on,” Saladino said in a phone interview. “We expanded the role and clarified the investigative powers, and now we broadened the investigative requirements to attract a larger pool of candidates.”

Critics, including Democrats and lawyers, raised concern with Oyster Bay's approach of having town attorneys field the inspector general's responsibilities. The job should be filled by someone who is independent from the administration, especially in a town where the supervisor and all town board members are Republicans, critics of the approach have said.

"We are fulfilling all those duties with members of the town attorney’s office, so the job continues to get done,” Saladino told Newsday. The town published the job listing last week. Applications are due by March 14.

Both the former and current job listing say the applicant cannot hold an office or title with any political party; however, last year’s advertisement said the applicant “may not have worked for the Town of Oyster Bay for at least two years prior to the hire date.” The new job posting excludes that line. The salary range is $125,000 to $165,000.

Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) urged town officials to select a qualified candidate. "With its embarrassing history of illegality and partisan favoritism, it is imperative that the Town of Oyster Bay live up to its solemn obligation of instituting an honest Office of Inspector General," Lavine said in a statement.

The town has weathered several political scandals during the past decade.

Former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto pleaded guilty in 2019 to a state felony charge of corrupt use of position or authority as well as a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct, Newsday reported.

Frederick Ippolito, a former town planning and development commissioner, pleaded guilty to evading taxes in 2016 in connection with consulting fees he received while working for the town, Newsday previously reported.

With Ted Phillips