DeSena, Saladino, Clavin led in early vote tallies for Nassau town supervisor offices

Voters went to the polls Tuesday as three Nassau County town supervisors sought reelection and other candidates vied to fill council seats in North Hempstead, Hempstead, Oyster Bay and the cities of Glen Cove and Long Beach.

Many eyes were on the North Hempstead supervisor race as incumbent Jennifer DeSena, a registered Democrat running on the Republican and Conservative lines, faced Jon Kaiman, a Democrat who served as the town's supervisor from 2004 until 2013.

Official election results weren't available as of press time, but shortly before 11 p.m., early vote tallies with 38.8% of precincts reporting showed DeSena had an edge, with 54.9% percent of the vote to Kaiman's 44.7%.

DeSena was hoping to retain the seat she won in 2021 after a strong Republican turnout made her the first GOP candidate to win the position in more than three decades.

Kaiman was seeking a return to town office after gaining state and county government experience, most recently as deputy to outgoing Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Along with the supervisor’s seat, six candidates were vying for three other slots on the town board.

In Hempstead, Republican Supervisor Donald Clavin was seeking a third term as town supervisor. His challenger, Democrat Olena Nicks, was seeking her first term as supervisor after losing a bid for town clerk in 2021.

Clavin was leading with 64.8% percent of the vote to Nicks' 35% of the vote, with 56.9% of precincts reporting tallies.

Four other town board seats also were on the ballot in the Town of Hempstead, with Republican candidates in the lead at shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

In Oyster Bay, Republican Supervisor Joseph Saladino was eyeing his fourth term at the town's helm. He faced off with personal injury attorney Jared Behr, a Democrat in his first run for political office.

Saladino was leading with 63.2% of votes to Behr's 36.3% with 32.8% of precincts reporting.

Three other council seats also were on the ballot, with Republican candidates showing a lead over Democrats in the early voting results.

Six Glen Cove City Council positions were up for grabs, two years after Republicans took over the majority alongside Republican Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck, who also was running for reelection.

Glen Cove has continued to seesaw between both parties, with Republicans appearing to mostly reverse the Democrats’ complete sweep two years ago.

With 94.4% of precincts reporting, Panzenbeck had 62.3% of the votes, leading George Maragos, a Democrat who previously served as Nassau County's comptroller and had 37.3% of the votes.

In Long Beach, six candidates vied for three council seats.

Early voting tallies showed candidates Brendan Finn, Christopher Fiumara and Michael Reinhart, who all ran on the Republican and Conservative lines, edging out Democratic incumbents Elizabeth Treston and Tina Posterli, along with Democratic candidate James Hodge.

The two top vote getters win four-year terms, while the third-place candidate wins a two-year term.