Neil Manzella wins seat on Brookhaven Town Board in special election

Republican Neil Manzella on Tuesday won a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Brookhaven Town Board.

Manzella, 36, of Selden, defeated Democrat Alyson Bass to win the 3rd Council District seat previously held by Republican Kevin LaValle, according to unofficial results posted by the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Manzella, a deputy Brookhaven Town assessor who also ran on the Conservative line, took 56.81% of votes cast, results showed. Bass had 43.09%.

The seat has been unoccupied since February, when LaValle resigned to become town clerk. LaValle had won a January special election to replace former Town Clerk Donna Lent, who retired in November.

Manzella will complete LaValle's unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31. His victory restores Republicans' 6-1 majority on the town board.

Bass and Manzella are expected to face each other again in a rematch during the November general election.

Bass, 47, of Ronkonkoma, is a principal assistant attorney for Suffolk County. Bass had campaigned on quality-of-life issues such as those involving parks, traffic and water quality, and said she wanted to expand the mostly residential council district's tax base.

Manzella has been Brookhaven's deputy town assessor for five years after working in information technology positions for the William Floyd and Longwood school districts and the Suffolk Board of Elections. His mother, county Republican elections commissioner Betty Manzella, had recused herself from any role in the election.

During the campaign, Neil Manzella said he would gather input from civic groups and chambers of commerce about quality of life issues, adding he would focus on making sure the district "stays safe and it stays clean."

Both candidates lamented the condition of the town's roads.