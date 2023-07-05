New e-bike regs could be down the road for Riverhead

Riverhead officials are considering new regulations for electric bikes and scooters amid their rise in popularity due to safety risks associated with lithium-ion batteries that power the devices.

The town board is mulling legislation to block the sale or rental of e-bikes and scooters that haven't been certified by Underwriters Laboratories, a nationally-recognized product safety company.

In March, New York City enacted a ban on e-bikes without that certification.

“It’s a public safety problem,” said Riverhead Councilman Bob Kern, who is spearheading the effort.

The proposed code is being drafted with potential fire hazards in mind because of the concentration of five-story buildings downtown.

“They’re wood frame, and with lithium-ion batteries, you can’t easily put them out with a little bit of water,” said Riverhead Fire Marshal Andrew Smith.

The code would require a personal e-mobility device to adhere to UL 2849 standards for the battery, charger and motor. Penalties could range from $500 to $1,000.

The town attorney’s office is reviewing a draft of the legislation, which would be subject to a public hearing.

Riverhead also is considering measures to prevent uncertified items from being shipped into its ZIP codes as demand for e-bikes has led to an increase in online sales.

The proposal, discussed last week at a town meeting, also includes a requirement that lithium-ion battery packs, chargers and adapters comply with UL standards.

The rechargeable batteries are found in common devices like cellphones, wireless headphones and laptops and are generally safe if used with the proper cords and adapters.

In 2018, a fire broke out at a home in Aquebogue after an incompatible charger was used on a lithium-ion powered drone.

“In that particular event, the drone was charging near some drapery in a living room. It got going pretty quick,” Smith said.

No e-bike fires have been documented in Riverhead, but officials said a recent spate of lithium-ion fires in New York City has compelled them to take action.

Last month, four people died after a fire broke out in a building near Chinatown that housed an e-bike shop.

“We don’t want to have this type of fire occur here,” Smith said. “It’s a complete tragedy and we’re trying to get ahead of that.”