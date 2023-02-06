Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar will not seek third term

Republican Yvette Aguiar, who was elected in 2019 to her first term as Riverhead Town supervisor, has announced she will not seek a third term for office.

Aguiar, 63, the first Latina supervisor in the town's history, announced her decision late Friday in a Zoom news conference.

“Today, I am here to inform you, I will not be seeking a third term for Riverhead Town Supervisor,” Aguiar read in a statement Friday. “Please be assured in the next eleven months, I am committed to continue building our future foundation. I will leave you then with a deep-rooted foundation for progress, which will afford all our residents to prosper, with an enhanced quality of life for many years to come.”

Aguiar did not immediately return requests for comment Monday.

During her tenure, Aguiar has focused on issues from revitalizing the downtown area to addressing helicopter noise to the pending $40 million land sale at the Enterprise Park at Calverton property.

In 2019, Aguiar defeated then-Democratic Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith in what was widely viewed as an upset. Prior to being elected, Aguiar was an NYPD counterterrorism sergeant and a licensed real estate agent. She also has taught online courses at the American Military University in Washington, D.C.

Aguiar is only the second person of Latino heritage to hold public office in Riverhead since Dr. Francis Menendez served on the town board as a councilman in the mid-1970s, according to the town historian's office.