Oakdale's historical artifacts to find new home in St. John's Episcopal Church's bell tower

A coffin plate of a community figure, artifacts from the Vanderbilt mansion that later became Dowling College and the original door lock to St. John's Episcopal Church have all found homes in the bell tower of Oakdale's historic church. Visitors will have to climb 11 steps to reach the bell tower, a rectangular space in the upper area of the church measuring around 4-by-9 square feet, where a bell can be rung with a rope hanging from the ceiling. The space is connected to an upstairs gallery with benches lining the walls, overlooking the pews below. The bell tower, which can be separated from the rest of the church with white curtains, is being converted to a "mini-museum" honoring Oakdale's history. The museum's exhibit is expected to open by the end of this year, said Maryann Almes, president of the Oakdale Historical Society. “It’s a good use of that space,” said Almes, 59, of Oakdale, a member at the church. “Even though [St. John’s] is still a functioning church that has services, it also is a piece of our history. And it always bugged me that you didn't get to see any evidence of old Oakdale while you went there.” The museum will contain artifacts that have been donated to the historical society over the years, said Denise Conte, the society's vice president and church administrator. The bell tower's floor was also restored by a local artisan who has nearly completed work on restoration of the church's windows. Some of the exhibit's collection includes photos and art of the hamlet, and a framed copy of a 1928 article about an artists' colony on the former Vanderbilt estate. The historical society received $8,750 this year through a Suffolk County grant to use for the benefit of county residents, according to Almes. The society used some of those funds this summer to purchase a Victorian display case to hold the artifacts, Almes said. Almes said she also plans to hang framed pictures of individuals buried in St. John’s cemetery in the church’s upstairs gallery. St. John’s Episcopal Church, which started as a private church for the founding Ludlow and Nicolls families, was the only church building within the Town of Islip until the mid-19th century, according to the Islip Town historian's office. The church, built in 1765, is a nationally recognized historic landmark. Conte highlighted the church’s spiritual mission and said the space is also used for community events, as well as sermons held on the second Sunday of the month. “Because we're historic, this is one way to get people engaged with spirituality,” she said, adding that the church plans to add two more monthly services. Marilyn Rock, 73, of Oakdale, a church parishioner and a historical society member, said the church's history drew her to the congregation three years ago. She said the museum and other work done on the church will similarly draw more members. "If people love history or like history, they will be drawn to the church," she said. The church's graveyard is the final resting place of more than 100 men, women and children, including indigenous and enslaved people. Weathered by centuries, the chapel in recent years was damaged by Superstorm Sandy and has been the target of burglars, Newsday has previously reported. Renovations at St. John’s have been ongoing since 2008, led by Conte.

Original door hardware will be part of the collection on display at St. John's Episcopal Church. Credit: Rick Kopstein

A coffin plate of a noted Oakdale figure in St. John’s Episcopal Church's bell tower. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Artifacts from Idle Hour also are on display in the bell tower. Credit: Rick Kopstein

