Storm flooding causes PSEG to turn off power at Fire Island substation in Ocean Beach 

A breach on Fire Island led to flooding at a LIPA substation at Ocean Beach on Wednesday morning, causing PSEG to “de-energize,” or turn off power to the station just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, impacting some 1,700 customers, said David Lyons, interim president and chief operating officer PSEG Long Island, which operates the system. Flooding at the substation “prevented us from getting access” to the utility equipment, he said. “It’s very hard to get to the location … We have to wait until the tide subsides, and before we re-energize [the station and 1,700 customers] we have to go through safety checks to make sure nothing was damaged.” Lyons said he couldn’t put a timeline on that restoration, but noted that many of the homes were primarily summer-occupied. Across the region, just over 23,780 PSEG customers experienced an outage during the wind and rain storm, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. By 11 a.m. Wednesday, around 17,534 had been restored, with around 6,500 still out, including the Fire Island customers, said Lyons. “We made good progress overnight,” in restoring the outages, he said, most of which were the result of tree limbs falling onto electric wires. In all, 78 trees fell onto power lines and were responsible for multiple outages, he said, with a slightly larger number including limbs also impacting service. Though flooding has been a major problem from the storm — and it continues to be a problem on Fire Island — flooding has not impacted PSEG service in the remainder of the service area, nor PSEG’s ability to get workers to the more than 400 outage sites in the rest of the service territory, Lyons said. “There’s localized flooding but nothing in terms of [impacts to] our equipment” outside of Ocean Beach, he said. Lyons said high-voltage line workers from out-of-state and on-Island contractors, in all numbering 720 people, will assist hundreds of PSEG workers in getting the bulk of remaining outages back in service by Wednesday night. He noted that some high wind gusts were expected tonight, so keeping the workers around through the end of the Wednesday shift should help restore any new outages. Workers came from as far away as Indiana and Florida. Lyons said PSEG did not experience any problems with its computer outage management system, which had been responsible for communication and other problems during Tropical Storm Isaias in August 2020. The call center was up and running throughout the storm and did not experience problems, he said. One PSEG customer whose home had experienced outages during past storms said his service was still out midmorning Wednesday, and it was a problem because he was watching a grandchild. “So here we are 10 days into the New Year and we are without electric power,” Anthony Leteri, of Fort Salonga, wrote in an email to Newsday. “This year we have a 3-year-old granddaughter who we are watching, so losing power has an additional hardship.” Lyons said the vast majority of impacted customers would be restored by Wednesday night.

