Huntington official: Basement apartment proposal lacks the votes

A Town of Huntington resolution aimed at boosting affordable housing and offering economic relief to homeowners by legalizing basement apartments, lacks the votes to pass, according to the board member who co-authored it.

The resolution sought to legalize basement apartments and detached garages as secondary living spaces in single-family homes, but Town Board member and co-author Joan Cergol said Tuesday she no longer had enough support on the board for the measure.

“It’s so discouraging; I’ve seen how people live,” Cergol said. “I know how hard it is and I know this would have been a good and solid but very small solution to address housing affordability and opportunity on Long Island.”

The resolution would have called for new basement units to require owners to install sprinklers and notify the fire marshal about the locations, known officially as accessory dwelling units, which the fire marshal would share with first responder units.

After a contentious and crowded public hearing on June 13, board members Dave Bennardo and Sal Ferro, who had previously worked with Cergol on the measure for a year and a half, signaled their lagging support because of the need for more community outreach.

Bennardo, co-sponsor of the resolution, said on Tuesday two things made him reconsider.

“I miscalculated the genuine concern about traffic and water quality,” Bennardo said. “Also I should have engaged the community a lot more before I forwarded this thing; I got too far over my feet.”

Also on Tuesday Ferro said he had time to consider feedback at the hearing and in the nearly two months since, including concerns about allowing detached structures to be turned into housing as well as staffing needed for garbage pickup and code enforcement.

“This started out as just basements,” he said. “Once detached garages, cottages, cabanas were added that was a stretch that brought it to another level and made me question the resolution.”

Based on comments of those who attended the June public hearing, Town Supervisor Ed Smyth said Tuesday, there was very little appetite for basement apartments. Besides, Smyth added: “The current town code permits accessory apartment in practically any single family home in Huntington.”

He said up until 2019 basement apartments were legal in Huntington. They were banned as part of a larger effort to revise the town's accessory dwelling and affordable housing code. The town code reduced the size of lots allowed for accessory dwellings from 7,000 to 5,000 square feet. As part of the change, basement apartments were eliminated.

Pilar Moya-Mancera, executive Director of Greenlawn-based Housing Help, a housing advocacy group said results of the resolution would have benefited seniors, veterans, young people, the disabled and people of color. It also would have also kept first responders, tenants, and homeowners safer, Moya-Mancera said.

“I’m very disappointed as a housing advocate and think our elected officials have let down people who are in desperate need of housing, people who are in the midst of being homeless, those with disabilities,” she said. “They are just listening to the loudest voices.”

At the June hearing, residents waited up to two hours to get into Town Hall as public safety officials limited the number of people allowed in the auditorium. Supporters said the new law would provide safe, decent and affordable housing. But those against the measure expressed concerns about traffic and affects on the environment, lack of code enforcement and the stress that more people moving into town might place on public services.

“All of the work and the outreach and the understanding of how to deal with a problem that’s not going to go away has been lost because of a finite number of organized voices that do not represent the whole town,” Cergol said Tuesday.