Brookhaven's Dan Panico leading in early vote tallies in town supervisor race

New supervisors in at least six Suffolk County towns are set to take office in 2024, including the county’s largest town of Brookhaven and across the East End, with only one incumbent running for reelection in the Islip supervisor race.

Candidates made their pitches to voters on a number of issues, ranging from affordability to environmental concerns such as water quality, as well as town-specific infrastructure initiatives.

Preliminary results from the Suffolk County Board of Elections showed Islip Republican Angie Carpenter, 79, who faced a challenge from Democrat Ken Colón, 27, leading with 62% of votes compared with 37% for Colón with 31% of districts reporting.

New, yet familiar candidates pursued the supervisor position in the other six towns.

Current town council members sought to become the town’s leader in five towns and a county legislator, Al Krupski Jr., who already represents the North Fork, sought to become supervisor in Southold Town.

Brookhaven Town Councilman Daniel Panico, a Republican, faced Democrat Lillian Clayman, a labor history teacher, in a race to replace Ed Romaine. The Republican candidate for county supervisor, Romaine has been Brookhaven supervisor since 2012.

Panico, 45, is serving his sixth term on the town board and has been deputy supervisor since 2012. Clayman, 70, stepped into the supervisor’s race in July after the party’s initial candidate, former Port Jefferson Mayor Margot Garant, dropped out of the race due to health reasons. Panico was leading with 63% compared with 37% for Clayman as of 10:52 p.m.

Brookhaven voters also were set to elect members to the six town council districts, including the 6th District vacated by Panico.

Each of the five East End towns were set to elect a new supervisor and Democratic candidates were edging out Republican candidates in early vote tallies.

Southampton Councilwoman Cynthia McNamara, 45, a Republican, and Village of Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore, 63, a Democrat, vied to replace term-limited Jay Schneiderman, a Democrat.

East Hampton Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, 61, a Democrat, faced Republican Gretta Leon, 36, a political newcomer in a bid to replace Peter Van Scoyoc, a Democrat who is retiring after six years in office.

In Shelter Island, Democrat Arnott Gooding, 77, and Republican Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams, 61, sought to replace Democratic Supervisor Gerard Siller, who served two terms. Gooding defeated Siller in a Democratic primary in June by a margin of 261 to 128.

And in Southold, Republican Scott Russell is retiring after 18 years in office. Suffolk Legis. Krupski, a Cutchogue Democrat, and Republican Donald Grim were vying to replace him.

In Riverhead, Councilman Tim Hubbard, 63, a Republican who was first elected in 2015, faced Democratic challenger Angela DeVito, 75, a former school board member. Incumbent Yvette Aguiar, a Republican, did not run for reelection. Hubbard was leading at 54% to DeVito's 46% as of 10: 55 p.m. with 27% of districts reporting.

In each of the five East End towns, four candidates were vying for two town council positions.

No supervisor races were held this year in Babylon, Huntington or Smithtown, but each town was set to elect council members and other positions.

The Democratic incumbents for Babylon Town council, DuWayne Gregory and Terence McSweeney, faced Republican challenger Jarod Morris for two open seats.

Four candidates for the Huntington Town Board were vying for two seats after a pair of incumbents did not seek reelection. That set up a faceoff between Democrats Jen Hebert and Don McKay, who have both run for office previously, and first-time candidates Brooke Lupinacci and Theresa Mari on the Republican ticket.

Two incumbent Republicans, Lisa Inzerillo and Thomas Lohmann, sought reelection to the Smithtown Town Board while challenged by Maria Scheuring and Sarah Tully.

Additional races were held throughout the 10 towns for positions including receiver of taxes, justice, town clerk and highway superintendent.

In Southampton, 10 candidates sought one of five seats for the town trustees, an independently elected body tasked with protecting bays, creeks and certain trustee roads.

With Denise M. Bonilla, Brianne Ledda, Carl MacGowan, Deborah S. Morris, Jean-Paul Salamanca and Tara Smith