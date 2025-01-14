A Train in Rockaways to be shut down Friday; LIRR offers special fare

Service on the A train in the Rockaways will be shut down for four months beginning Friday to address damage from Superstorm Sandy, affecting about 9,000 riders, the MTA said.

MTA trains won't run between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue or Rockaway Park-Beach 116 Street from Friday into May.

Rockaway Park Shuttle trains will not run to or from Broad Channel and will not run at all the first weekend of the project from Friday through Jan. 20, the MTA said on its website.

From Jan. 20 through May, A trains will run between Inwood-207 St. and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd. or Howard Beach-JFK Airport.

During the service change, the MTA reduced the fare for the LIRR's Far Rockaway ticket to $2.75 each way. The fare is valid for travel between Far Rockaway and other LIRR stations in New York City.

The Rockaway Line suffered extensive damage as a result of Superstorm Sandy, which struck in October 2012, the MTA said on its website. While emergency repairs restored service seven months after the storm, the viaducts and bridge that carry trains across Broad Channel need major upgrades to protect the line from future storms.

The MTA said that the line, which links the Rockaway Peninsula and the rest of New York City, needs the upgrades to "ensure reliable service for over 9,000 daily riders."

Riders can visit he MTA’s website for more information about the service changes.