Amtrak service disrupted from Penn Station to New Haven, Washington D.C., due to track fire, downed wires

Amtrak service was suspended Wednesday between Penn Station and Washington D.C. due to downed power lines near Philadelphia, Amtrak officials said.

The service had been expected to be suspended until about 3 p.m. Wednesday due to downed wires across the tracks between Philadelphia Gray 30th Street and Wilmington. All other trains in the area were expected to be delayed, officials said. Train service was being held at stations until service resumes.

Amtrak service was also suspended until further notice between Penn Station and New Haven, Connecticut after a Bronx fire Tuesday afternoon that affected tracks and cut off power to trains between New York City and New Haven.

Service had been scheduled to resume at 2 p.m. Wednesday, but there was no immediate estimate for resumption, officials said.

"Unfortunately, at this time the tracks are still closed," Amtrak officials said in a statement on their website. "We do not have an estimated time for tracks to reopen. Amtrak is communicating directly with impacted customers about this service interruption and offering options for rebooking their travel plans."

Customers traveling between New York and New Haven are encouraged to use Metro-North trains, which is honoring Amtrak tickets. Customers can board Metro-North at Grand Central Station but there is no transfer being provided between Penn Station and Grand Central, Amtrak officials said.

Customers with reservations on disrupted trains can reschedule for similar times or for another day, free of change fees, officials said. Reservations can be made by calling Amtrak at 1-800-USA-RAIL.