What to know about the Bombardier CRJ700, the jet involved in deadly D.C. crash

The passenger plane involved in the midair collision with a U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C., was a Bombardier CRJ700 series regional jet operated by PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, the airline confirmed.

These sleek, low-winged, twin-engine jets are among the mainstays of smaller, short-haul regional carriers that make up a significant portion of the U.S. passenger travel fleet. They include regional jets and turboprop aircraft that are more fuel-efficient than larger jets and can operate out of smaller, regional airports and airfields — all on routes usually covering under 1,000 miles.

The type of jet involved in the crash Wednesday was developed and manufactured by Canadian-based Bombardier as part of a line of smaller regional jets, including the CRJ500, CRJ700, CRJ705, CRJ900 and CRJ1000. According to the official Bombardier website and aviation industry sources, capacity seating on the CRJ700 version accommodates 63 to 78 passengers, based on configuration, at a maximum speed of 544 mph.

Used by a host of regional airlines, among them PSA, SkyWest, Endeavor Air (Delta Air Lines) and GoJet (United), these jets began development in the 1990s, were first test-flown in 1999 and entered service in 2001. Their direct competition in the short-haul regional jet market is the Brazilian-built Embraer 170 — a plane that closely resembles an Airbus A220 or Boeing 737.

Bombardier was founded in 1942 by snowmobile designer and builder Joseph-Armand Bombardier and is headquartered in Montreal. Industry experts consider it one of the key producers on the world stage for both regional jet aircraft and trains. In 1982 Bombardier was awarded a contract by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to build 825 R62A rail cars for New York City Transit and later was awarded a contract for 836 M7 rail cars for the Long Island Rail Road. It also built an M7A variant fleet of the cars for Metro-North.

Those M7 cars, first delivered to the LIRR in 2002, were built at the Bombardier plant in La Pocatière, Quebec, just outside Quebec City.

Despite the success of the CRJ program, Bombardier no longer manufacturers the jets — the program was sold to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in 2020.

Throughout its operational history, the CRJ700 series has been one of safest aircraft in operation anywhere in the world. According to statistics available from the Aviation Safety Network, an Alexandria, Virginia-based arm of the Flight Safety Foundation, just nine Bombardier 700-series jets have been involved in any kind of incident since 2008 — two of those related to flight operations and, before Wednesday, none fatal.

A Delta Connection CRJ701ER was destroyed during a maintenance overhaul in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 7, 2008. A CRJ operated by Felix Airways was destroyed by rebels while parked at Sana'a International Airport in Yemen on April 28, 2015. On Jan. 3, 2016, a GoJet with 69 on board was struck by a safety vehicle at the gate at Chicago-O'Hare, causing minor injuries.

And, a PSA CRJ jet was involved in a pushback collision at Charlotte-Douglas Airport in North Carolina on March 10, 2019, while two CRJ jets operated by SkyWest were damaged during a pushback incident at Chicago-O'Hare on Sept. 11, 2019. One jet had 58 on board, the other 56. There were no reported injuries.