NYC congestion pricing plan faces another lawsuit, this dealing with its effects on the Lower East Side

Another lawsuit has been filed seeking to delay this spring’s looming imposition of congestion pricing, a plan to charge motorists extra for entering parts of Manhattan. The suit, filed Thursday at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that congestion pricing would adversely impact their livelihoods and that the ramifications of the plan have been insufficiently studied. “Plaintiffs will suffer negative environmental and socioeconomic consequences of Congestion Pricing,” the lawsuit says. Congestion pricing has been debated for decades but was passed in 2019 under the governor at the time, Andrew Cuomo. Under the current pricing plan, motorists would need to pay $15 a day for driving below 60th Street, but there are discounts based on time and certain other factors. After a 4,000-page analysis, the federal government last year greenlit the plan. Proponents regard congestion pricing as key to reducing traffic, making the air less polluted and raising money for mass transit. Opponents say it’s unfair to charge motorists to drive in their own city, would hurt the economy and is unfair to those who don't take mass transit. The lawsuit argues that the Lower East Side, which borders the exempt-from-congestion-pricing FDR Drive, will be unduly burdened and “will face increased pollution, congestion, health risks and socioeconomic concerns,” as motorists opt to travel via a toll-free roadway. The plaintiffs include several City Council members, residents of Manhattan’s Lower East Side and motorists who say they need to drive for health reasons. The defendants include the MTA and the U.S. Department of Transportation. Congestion pricing is expected to be implemented in the spring, MTA chairman and chief executive Janno Lieber said in December at an agency board meeting. Neither the plaintiffs nor the defendants could be immediately reached for comment. Another lawsuit, by New Jersey politicians challenging the imposition of congestion pricing, is in negotiations, Lieber said at the meeting. An update on that litigation wasn't immediately available.

